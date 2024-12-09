HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.21. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $470,360.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,638.40. This represents a 76.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,205,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,041,600. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 366,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

