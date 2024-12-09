Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 202,262 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGON. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $49,828,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 437,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 94,010 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 811.9% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 433,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 386,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CG Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGON stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95.

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. Research analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGON. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

