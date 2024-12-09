SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $192.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.86. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.58 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.08.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

