Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.70 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,351.69. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

