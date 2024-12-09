UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Wendy’s worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 94.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

