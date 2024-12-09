UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of WD opened at $108.79 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

