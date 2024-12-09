HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 899.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

CAH opened at $122.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $126.23.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.