Centiva Capital LP Invests $432,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,804 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $165.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

