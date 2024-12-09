MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $310,000 in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth $11,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth $9,575,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 193.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 205,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter worth about $8,090,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WGS stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.03. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $143,456.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,371.60. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Ryan sold 31,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $2,246,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,127.20. This trade represents a 67.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,576 shares of company stock valued at $81,841,883 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

