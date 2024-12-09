MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERAS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,270,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,924,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,667,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Erasca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Erasca in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Erasca from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Erasca Price Performance

ERAS stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.20. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Profile

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.