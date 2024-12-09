MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,180,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,280,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 754,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

