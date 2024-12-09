HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,368 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of F.N.B. worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 82.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.