11,805 Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Anterix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Anterix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Anterix Stock Down 1.4 %

ATEX stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $628.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anterix Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.