Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,609,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 312,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,521.65. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rubrik Stock Performance
NYSE RBRK opened at $64.63 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK
Institutional Trading of Rubrik
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.
Rubrik Company Profile
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.