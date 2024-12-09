Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,609,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 312,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,521.65. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $64.63 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBRK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

