Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells $2,728,575.96 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,605.36. This represents a 34.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRCT opened at $94.84 on Monday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

