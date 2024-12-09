Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells $2,728,575.96 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,605.36. This represents a 34.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of PRCT opened at $94.84 on Monday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
