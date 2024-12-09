Insider Selling: Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Sells $10,639,283.07 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 692,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $10,639,283.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,968,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,724,308. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, James Fu Bin Lu sold 683,297 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $10,365,615.49.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 195,600 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $2,814,684.00.
Grindr Trading Up 5.5 %
GRND opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on GRND shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Get Our Latest Report on Grindr
Grindr Company Profile
Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grindr
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.