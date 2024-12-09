Insider Selling: Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Sells $10,639,283.07 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 692,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $10,639,283.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,968,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,724,308. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, James Fu Bin Lu sold 683,297 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $10,365,615.49.

On Wednesday, November 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 195,600 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $2,814,684.00.

GRND opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Grindr by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grindr by 9,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the third quarter worth $160,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRND shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

