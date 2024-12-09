Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $1,973,400.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,559,908.80. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $92,718.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $90,684.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $503,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $188,955.00.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $64.63 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. Research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBRK shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Rubrik from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rubrik from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.59.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

