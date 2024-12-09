Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,410 Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 148.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,560,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of QFIN opened at $36.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

