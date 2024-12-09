Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $48.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.