Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.11% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
Shares of MBUU opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $56.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.
Malibu Boats Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
