UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,576 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of Axonics worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at $2,163,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,526.42. The trade was a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Axonics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

