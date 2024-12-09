Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.37 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

