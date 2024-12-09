UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after buying an additional 942,529 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $17,468,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 830,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 963,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after purchasing an additional 172,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,129,000 after purchasing an additional 172,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $60.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.