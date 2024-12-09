Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,073 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,654,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,142,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after buying an additional 701,350 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $71,490,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 851.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,671,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.78 on Monday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73.

HCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,205,622.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,041,600. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,929.04. The trade was a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,858. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

