HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 10,964 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 61.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $126.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 537,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

