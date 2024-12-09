Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $11.20 Million Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,572 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.45% of Vivid Seats worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Vivid Seats by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 817,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 47,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,970,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after buying an additional 195,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $521,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Vivid Seats Profile



Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

