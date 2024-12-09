Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BOX by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 245.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

