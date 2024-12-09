2,881 Shares in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LINE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lineage during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,893,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Lineage during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Lineage during the third quarter valued at $134,351,000.

Lineage Trading Down 1.2 %

LINE opened at $62.12 on Monday. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61.

Lineage Announces Dividend

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LINE shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Lineage Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

