ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.70. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

