HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 57,408 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 374,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 26.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 113,727 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $45.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

