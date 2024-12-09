MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 129.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 106.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 595,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 307,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 3.9 %

REAX opened at $5.22 on Monday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

