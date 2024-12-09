MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,014 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 341.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 121,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 6,003.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,631,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,675 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 41.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,511,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,366 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 595.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 156,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 337.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 23,697 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $188,865.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,211.82. The trade was a 22.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 362,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,981,048.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,699.88. The trade was a 88.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,139. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

