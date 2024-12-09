B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 40.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,079,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,862,000 after purchasing an additional 438,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in B2Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,158,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 282,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 39.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,553 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in B2Gold by 69.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,596,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

BTG opened at $2.61 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

