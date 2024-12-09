Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 273,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,466,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 164,994 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Cardiol Therapeutics Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Featured Stories

