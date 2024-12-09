HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 29,257 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $186.96 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

