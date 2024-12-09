Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of IONS opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,369,303.65. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,396.96. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,877 shares of company stock worth $299,578 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

