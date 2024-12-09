Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,540,000 after buying an additional 1,093,219 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,006,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

Garmin Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $218.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.98 and a 200-day moving average of $177.16.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.