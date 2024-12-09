MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,295,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after buying an additional 73,476 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $729.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In related news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 913 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $31,918.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,185.36. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $51,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,654.55. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,454 shares of company stock worth $225,701 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Articles

