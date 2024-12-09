Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $414.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $414.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.17.

Shares of LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $81,405,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

