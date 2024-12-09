HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,346 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,260,000 after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $248.61 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $158.22 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

