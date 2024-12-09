Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,111.83. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total transaction of $7,973,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,327,482.45. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,070 shares of company stock valued at $10,142,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $295.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

