VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

EGY opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $498.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.18. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

VAALCO Energy Cuts Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

