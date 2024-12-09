BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 171 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $112.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.