HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $216.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.26. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $216.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

