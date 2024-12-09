Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 5,280 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,199,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 100.0% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 391,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 195,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 152,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent bought 62,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $506,271.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,479.57. This represents a 126.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,631.65. The trade was a 2.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Westrock Coffee from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEST

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $6.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

About Westrock Coffee

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.