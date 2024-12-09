MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 128,409 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,409 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 1,864.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on URG shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price (up from $1.90) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

URG stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $458.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. Analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ur-Energy news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $273,742.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 613,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,673.20. This trade represents a 27.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $120,082.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,988.87. This trade represents a 19.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,480 shares of company stock worth $726,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

