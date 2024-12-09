DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $97.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $477,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,844.83. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.12. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,870,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.