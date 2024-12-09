Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 70.4% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -333.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

