BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 283.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $96.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,681.70. This trade represents a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $113,355.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,552.64. The trade was a 51.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $656,940. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

