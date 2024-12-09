Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,968 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Rambus worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,248,000 after acquiring an additional 116,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rambus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,673,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Rambus by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,743,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,150 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rambus by 32.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 339.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after buying an additional 978,417 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Rambus Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $58.83 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.22.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

